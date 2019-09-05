Harry Marshall McGann, 82, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Runk & Pratt. He was the husband of the late Phyllis McGann. Born on December 13, 1936, in Lynchburg, Va., he was a son of the late Harry Norwood McGann and Christine Leroy Parrish McGann. He was retired manager at Richmond Machinery and a member of Boonsboro United Methodist Church. He was a former member of Boonsboro Ruritan Club and charter member of the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of Virginia road Builders Association. He is survived by his brother, Greg McGann and his wife, Dianna, of Lynchburg; one son, Graham Whorley of Charleston, S.C.; one grandchild, Raven Whorley also of Charleston; one niece, Dana Horsley (Mark); and one great niece, Megan Horsley. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel with the Rev. Ron Litton officiating. A private burial will be held at Jonesboro Church Cemetery, in Roseland, Va. The family would like to thank the staff of Valley View Retiremnent Community and Runk & Pratt Memory Care (Gristmill Rd.) for thier loving and dedicated care given to Mr. McGann. Memorial contributions may be made to Boonsboro Methodist Buddies, 113 Coffee Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24503. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservicve.com.
