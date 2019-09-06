(Date correction) A funeral service for Harry Marshall McGann, 82, of Lynchburg, will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel with the Rev. Ron Litton officiating. A private burial will be in Jonesboro Baptist Church Cemetery, in Roseland, Va.
