Angel Dawn McFadden, 20, of Rock Spring Road, Appomattox, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born in Lynchburg, August 11, 1999, she was a daughter of the late Stefanie Dawn Martin and Thomas McFadden and wife, Cary, of Forest. In addition to her father and step-mother, she is survived by three brothers, Matthew Witt McFadden and Shannen of Lynchburg, Jared Scott McFadden of Appomattox, and Stephen Everett McFadden of Madison; two step-sisters, Paige Hammock of Gainesville, and Melissa Roberts of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; grandmother, Nellie Harris Martin; two nephews, Chase, and Ryder; three nieces, Azalea, Anaira, and soon to be Ember. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home with the Rev. Heath Rickmond officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Angel loved animals, especially her dogs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Appomattox Humane Society C/O Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
