Joyce Holt McDowell of Brookneal, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Brookneal Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Patrick Henry Memorial Foundation at redhill.org. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service Brookneal is assisting the family.
