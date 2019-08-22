Roy R. McDonaldson, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. He was the husband of Gloria Edith McDonaldson. Born on August 13, 1939, in Bedford, Va., he was a son of the late Russell and Hazel McDonaldson. He was a self-employed carpenter for many years and a member of Eastbrook Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, Gloria, he is survived by two stepdaughters, Debbie Lacks and Violet Grove; one brother, Wilman "Buck" Milstead (Carolyn); one stepbrother, Charles "Pee Wee" McDonaldson (Bonnie); five grandchildren, Meghan Pettry (Shane), Jessica Nathan, Crystal Cox (Brad), David Garner and Andrew Dalton; one great-grandchild, Alexandra Dalton; his special furry friend, "Lincoln". He was preceded in death by his son, Steven McDonaldson and brother, Bill McDonaldson. A visitation and viewing will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, from 7 until 9 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation directly to his wife, Gloria. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
