April 4, 1936 - June 7, 2020 Mike McDermott, 84, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his fa­ther, Walter McDermott, and his mother, Elizabeth Tur­pin McDermott. Mike attend­ed Hampden-Sydney College, was a Veteran of the United States Army and worked as a sales rep in pharmaceutical and medical sales. He is survived by his daughter, Beth (Lonnie) Love; his son, Mike (Pam) McDermott; five grandchildren, Matthew Love, Emily Love, Joshua Love, Amanda (Haley) McDermott and Rachael McDermott; and special family friend, Ginnie George. A visitation will be held on Sat­urday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Diuguid Funeral Service, Wiggington Chapel, 811 Wiggington Road. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Paul's Episco­pal Church or the Lynchburg Humane Society.

