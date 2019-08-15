Marion Farrar McDearmon II, 68, a lifelong resident of Amherst, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at his home, after a lengthy illness. Born on April 12, 1951, he was the son of the late James Bernard McDearmon Sr., and Louise Thurmond McDearmon. His brother, James Bernard McDearmon Jr., predeceased him earlier this year. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Black McDearmon; his children, Benjamin Farrar McDearmon and his wife, Julie, of Washington, D.C., and Margaret Elaine McDearmon of Richmond; his sister, Virginia McDearmon Ellis and her husband, Robert, of Wilmington, North Carolina; and sister-in-law, Patti McDearmon, of Greensboro, North Carolina. He is also survived by five nephews and one niece. Marion was a graduate of Amherst County High School, and a proud member of its highest-achieving basketball team, which reached the state semi-finals in 1969. He also was a graduate of Virginia Tech, class of 1973. From the time of his college graduation until his retirement in 2011, he was affiliated with the enterprise that ultimately became Greif Inc., starting with the actual building process of the Virginia Fibre Corporation. Marion loved the family farm where he returned after college and raised cattle. A gentle, quiet man, he had an appreciation for all living things. But his greatest joy was watching his children grow. He was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild in November. The family invites friends to a reception at Amherst Baptist Church, 226 Lexington Highway (Rt. 60 W), on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be private family service at a later date. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are encouraged to consider St. Jude's, Gleaning for the World, or a charity of choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.