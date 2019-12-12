Mary Pankey McDaniel, of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on Sunday, November 8, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Mary was born on October 6, 1952, to the late James Allen Pankey and Kathleen Ferguson Pankey. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her devoted companion, Anthony Ferguson. She is survived by a two sons, Christopher LaCass (Rachael) Calif., and James McDaniel III, Wisc.; one daughter, April LaCass of Lynchburg; four sisters, Lillie Louise Jones (Leslie), Catherine Pankey, Martha Shirleen Townes and Patricia Terrell. Also left are her adoring grandchildren, Whitney Nash, Olivia and Genevieve La Cass; and dear friends, Mary Poindexter, Lucille Link and Delaware Payne, whom she considered the family she chose for herself. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2019, at Brookville Baptist Church, 1916 Florida Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24501. The family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. 434-846-1337.
