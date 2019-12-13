A celebration of life for Mary Pankey McDaniel will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Greater Brookville Baptist Church, 1916 Florida Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Her remains may be viewed from 10 a.m. until time of service. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is serving the family.
