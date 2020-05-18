Ernest Earl McDaniel, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was the husband of Katie McDaniel. Born on June 3, 1940, in Campbell County, he was the son of the late Clyde McDaniel Sr. and Ida Jones McDaniel. In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde McDaniel Jr. and Dyke McDaniel; and one sister, Alice Jordan. He was a member of Faith Redemption Church in Forest Virginia. In addition to his loving wife, Ernest is survived by six sons and a daughter, Vincent Darby Sr. (Marvette) of Chesapeake, Va., Golden McDaniel of Lynchburg, Earl McDaniel (Leanne) of Lynchburg, Mike McDaniel of Lynchburg, Ernest A. McDaniel (Evonne) of Bedford, Andre McDaniel of Florida, and Veronica Freeman of Lynchburg; 14 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Floretta Humbles of Lynchburg, Patricia Pannell of Lynchburg, Marvin McDaniel of Lynchburg, Donald McDaniel, of Lynchburg, and Garnette McDaniel of Lynchburg; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lynchburg Health & Rehabilitation Center's staff for their wonderful and compassionate care of Ernest during his stay at their facility. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday May 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Faith Redemption Church in Forest Virginia. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing www.communityfuneralhomeinc.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest McDaniel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries