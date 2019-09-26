Doris Harris McDaniel, 68, of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Fairmont Crossing Health & Rehab Center. She was born to the late Willard Harris and Dorothy Harris in Amherst County, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Harris and Raymond Harris; and two sisters, Pauline Harris and Sherry Harris. Doris leaves to cherish her memory two children, Pamela McDaniel Davis (Frank) of Charlotte, and Carlouse McDaniel of New Mexico; eight sisters, Candra George of Norfolk, Shirley George of Norfolk, Sarah Harris of Richmond, Faye Harris of Amherst, Betty Harris of Richmond, Arlene Braxton (Dale) of Madison Heights, Doretha Harris of Lynchburg, and Denista Pannell (Morris) of Madison Heights; two brothers, Willard Harris of Lynchburg, and Eldridge Harris (Grethen) of Maryland; six grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
