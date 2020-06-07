July 23, 1948 - June 5, 2020 Nancy Everette Rhodes McCrummen, of Mobile, Alabama, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg, Va. on July 23, 1948, to Ruth Diehl Rhodes and Howard Willard Rhodes Jr. She is survived by her husband, Norman Henry McCrummen III and their daughter, Margaret Ruth McCrummen Fowler (James Cleveland Fowler); her brothers, Thomas Willard Rhodes (Ann) and their children, Andrew and Millie, James Howard Rhodes (Amy) and their children, Nancy and Chester; her sisters-in-law, Lynn McCrummen Johnson and Catherine Martin McCrummen. Nancy graduated with honors from Agnes Scott College (BA) and Georgia State University (MBA). For 22 years, she served with distinction at the Atlanta Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank, retiring in 1992 as an officer of the Bank. Nancy was mathematical, analytical, meticulous, and artistic, a lover of nature, sewing, painting, music, reading, travel, and genealogy. She was a serious student of Sacred Scripture. Nancy was gentle but determined, unpretentious but elegant, was often serious but had a wonderful sense of humor. All her best talents were poured into mothering - her finest work and highest vocation. She was adored and respected by her husband and daughter and was the center of their very happy family life. Nancy was ordained an Elder in the Presbyterian Church (USA) in 1985, she was a member of the Junior League of Atlanta and was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Mobile. She was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in which she served as a genealogist. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Magnolia Cemetery. Nancy gave unreservedly of herself to the churches to which she belonged and found in her service a deep contentment which, over the years, proved a beautiful expression of her Christian faith. Nancy was a parishioner of St. Ignatius parish. Due to the pandemic, a private Memorial Mass will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to a church, school, charity, or to Alzheimer's research. Ascension 1016 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL 36695
