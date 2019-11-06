Ethel Jeanine "Jean" Newman McCrickard, age 89, of Lynchburg, widow of Edwin Samuel McCrickard Sr., passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home. She was born on May 27, 1930, in Campbell County, daughter of the late Warren and Ethel Newman. In addition to her husband, Edwin and her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley N. Wilkerson and Phyllis Newman; and two brothers, Jack Newman and Burleigh Newman. Jean was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church, an avid gardener and an amazing cook. She was a true servant to other people and her grandchildren were one of the most important things in her life. Survivors include two sons, Sam McCrickard Jr. and wife, Nerisa and Greg McCrickard and wife, Beth; four grandchildren, Gray McCrickard, Alex McCrickard and wife, Ali, Willis McCrickard, and Bryce McCrickard. She is also survived by one sister, Billie N. Carwile. The family will receive friends from 12 until 12:45 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at West Lynchburg Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Dr. Robert Putt officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
