John Rodney McCraw, 90, a life long resident of Lynchburg, died on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1929, the only child of Cabell and Carrie Siddons McCraw. He had worked for the News & Advance for many years and then in the funeral service for several years. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and the Lynchburg Life Saving Crew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Floyd McCraw; and by his daughter, Carol Jean McCraw Brooks. A private graveside service was conducted at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.