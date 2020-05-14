Faye Simpson McCraw, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of Thomas DeWitt McCraw. Born on August 30, 1938, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Wyatt Jones Simpson and the late Ruby Godsey Simpson. Faye worked for Bell Atlantic Telephone Company and retired from Verizon. She was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church. In addition to her husband, Faye is survived by her son, Dwayne Lee Clements and wife, Wanda Beasley Clements of Madison Heights; step-children, Timothy McCraw of Lynchburg, Gabrielle Trent of Lynchburg, and Katrina Lynn Gray and husband, Brent of Del Ray Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, William "Billy" Simpson and wife, Kim of Roanoke; and sister-in-law, Ann Noel of Chamblee, Ga. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Centra Hospice and the Home Health staff for their wonderful and compassionate care of Faye during her illness. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Rev. Bob Michalides officiating. The service will be streamed via Facebook at Facebook.com/whittenfuneralhome. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Timberlake Homeowners Association, Timberlake Restoration, 614, South Timberlake Dr., Lynchburg, Virginia 24502. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the McCraw family (239-0331).

To plant a tree in memory of Faye McCraw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries