Doris Patricia McCraw, age 66, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home. She was born on November 27, 1952, in Lynchburg, daughter of the late Earl and Loveline Harmon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lemuel C. McCraw Jr. Doris was a member of Jordan Baptist Church and was retired from Kroger. In her free time she enjoyed motorcycle riding, watching her grandson and teammates playing baseball, and spending time playing with her two dogs, Zoe and Harley. Survivors include two daughters, Cynthia L. Miller and Tina M. Simpson and husband, Bryan; her fiancé, David Hall; four grandchildren, Charity Navarre and husband, Matt, Paul Miller Jr., Gavyn Simpson and Kaylee Simpson; and one great-grandchild, Troy Navarre. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Melvin Campbell officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Road #201, Lynchburg, VA 24501. The family requests no food or visitors at the home. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
