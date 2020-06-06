June 3, 2020 David Lee McCracken, 51, of River Ridge Road, Appomattox, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence. Born in Washington, D.C., on November 16, 1968, he was a son of the late Dorothy Pauline Graves and John Beverly McCracken. He was a former security guard for Thomasville Furniture Company. He is survived by one daughter, Megan Bruffy and husband, Chip; one brother, John B. "J.B." McCracken and wife, Mary; four sisters, Barbara Jean Lane, Susan Gail Musick and husband, Jay, Linda Lane and husband, George and Lisa Kay Martin and husband, Tony; and four grandchildren. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make memorial donations please consider Centra Hospice of Farmville, 1705 East Third Street, Farmville, VA 23901. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Tags

Load entries