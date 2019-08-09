Kemper Lee Christian McCoy departed this life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Appomattox Rehabilitation Center. She was born on August 18, 1923 to the late Alfred and Lucy Johnson Christian. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Mount Airy Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service at the church. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.

