Clara McCoy Mrs. Clara Morris McCoy Your Wings Were ready, but Our Hearts Were Not. Our Beautiful Angel, Clara Morris McCoy, transitioned on, Friday, August 30, 2019, at 12 p.m. She Leaves to Celebrate her life five daughters, Mary (Liz) Reid, Darlene McCoy (Paul), Julia Warton, Teressa McCoy and Clara Jones (Rev Edward); two sons, Theodore McCoy and Fred McCoy, and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Bolling Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Edward Jones Sr. officiating. The interment will be held at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, in Appomattox. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 7 until 8 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
