Lewis Harrison "Pete" McCormick, 74, of Lynchburg, died on April 14, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital of a non-coronavirus related illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Mason McCormick. Pete was born on September 5, 1945, to the late Eva Williamson and Lewis S. McCormick Jr. He was a member of Jordan Baptist Church and worked for many years at Barker-Jennings Corporation and later a bus driver for Lynchburg City Schools. Pete is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth M. Garrett and Margaret McCormick; a daughter, Gina M. Caldwell; a son-in-law, Billy Caldwell; grandchildren, Harry and Colleen Caldwell; stepchildren, Lorne G. Mason and Wendy M. Robertson and husband, Brandon; and step-grandchildren, Emma and Chloe Robertson. He was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Tolley, and brothers, Ervin McCormick, Edward McCormick and Leonard McCormick. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Lynchburg Daily Bread, 721 Clay St., Lynchburg, VA 24504. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

