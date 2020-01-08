Evelyn C. McCormick, 88, of Moreview Drive, Lynchburg, died on Monday, January 6, 2020, at her residence. She was the loving wife of Curtis W. McCormick for 69 years. Born in Appomattox, on March 30, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Janie Coleman and Jessie Chernault. Evelyn was devoted to her family and her life revolved around taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, C.W. "Rocky" McCormick Jr., and wife, Rebecca, of Appomattox, Gregory L. McCormick and wife, Jennifer, of Lynchburg, and Brenda Lee Dehart and husband, Randy, of Christiansburg; three sisters, Maude Craddock of Bedford, Sally Motley and Wanda Hamlett, both of Farmville; 20 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Robinson Funeral Home with the Rev. Art Cavanaugh officiating. A private interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends at her residence. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. The family wishes to thank Evelyn's granddaughter Samantha Hudson and Centra Hospice for their devoted care of Mrs. McCormick. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
