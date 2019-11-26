Dwayne Edward McCormick, 54, of 1591 Chapel Grove Road, Evington died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Florida. He was the husband of Theresa Roberts McCormick for 28 years. He was born December 7, 1964 in Lynchburg, a son of the late Emmett Claude McCormick and Virginia Kelly McCormick. He was a truck driver and war bird enthusiast. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Susan Jerina of Madison Heights; his stepmother, Vesta R. McCormick of Altavista; one stepsister, Rhonda Baker and her husband, Bobby, of Charlottesville; two nephews, Ryan and Drew Baker; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Maryanne Jerina; special friends, Tom, Pam, Leathie Eades and Justin Fisher, and Joseph Jerina; and numerous other family and friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Whitfield Mayton, Bishop Wayne Murphy and the Rev. Jim Critchley with inurnment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence of Vesta, 3225 Wards Road, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research, 9201 Sunset Blvd., Ste. 300. LA, CA 90069. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.