Sharon Lewis McConville, 57, of Goode, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 29, 2019, at Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Greg W. McConville for twenty-six years, and the loving mother of her three children, Megan, Hunter, and Emery. Born in Farmville, Virginia, on February 5, 1962, she was a daughter of Joseph Ted Lewis and Janice Pauline Lewis. In addition to her husband, children, and parents, Sharon is also survived by her two sisters, Linda Loveday and husband, Danny, and Andrea Kelly and husband, Jarrett; one sister-in-law, Tracey Harvey and husband, John, along with her four nieces, eleven nephews; as well as her grandchild, Camden. She will forever be missed, and eternally loved by all her family. Sharon was employed with Bedford Centra Hospice and was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Pleasant View Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Ewing officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuernalhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
