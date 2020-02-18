William Madison "Billy" McClenny III William Madison "Billy" McClenny III, a life-long resident of Amherst, passed away at home, unexpectedly, in his sleep, on February 16, 2020, at the age of 54. Billy is survived by his mother, Hazel McClenny Bolling (Cecil Bolling); The love of his life, Elizabeth Overby; two sisters, Robin Ayers (Thomas Ayers) and Katherine Gore (Jeffrey Gore); two brothers, Robert McClenny (Lacon McClenny) and Matthew McClenny; Aunt, Sally McClenny Wade; stepbrother, Bruce Edwards; stepmother, Dianna Edwards; three nieces, Alexandra Ayers, Ashlin Gore, and Meredith McClenny; two nephews, Zachary Ayers and Harrison Gore and a large, extended family of nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William McClenny Jr. and four grandparents. Billy was born in Richmond, on April 2, 1965, to Hazel McClenny Bolling and the late William McClenny Jr. He served in the United States Army from 1983 until 1985. Billy graduated from CVCC in 1987 with a degree in Business. He was a self-employed electrician with his company, Paragon Electric. While having no biological children of his own, he was a father figure to his two younger brothers, Robert and Matthew, and to many individuals in his life including Arnold Cash, Joshua Routon, Jeremy Routon, Jessey Hooks, Joe Kelley Tomkins (Kenny Tomkins) and Misty Locke. Billy was an avid golfer as well as a devoted family man. Having a large family was the light of his life. This was the most important thing to Billy. All who knew him knew that if you were a friend to Billy, you were considered his family. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed by his friends and all who knew him. Family night will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Driskill Funeral Chapel. A celebration of his life will follow at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the funeral home. There will be no graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amherst County Historical Society or Amherst County Humane Society. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
