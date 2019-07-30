Mark Steven McClain, 54, of Rustburg, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was the loving and devoted husband to Rhonda Mattox McClain. Born in Lynchburg on June 9, 1965, he was a son of Lilliam Johnson McClain and the late John Robert McClain Sr. He was employed with Powell's Truck & Equipment; loved to train dogs, member of Timberlake United Methodist Church, and a charter member of Rock Solid Motorcycle Ministries, where he was very active. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters, Shaughna McClain and Lindsay Hill; three grandchildren, Jadyen, Amaiah, Jace; two brothers, John R. McClain Jr. (Dixie) and David McClain (Vivian); mother-in-law, Kathryn Hill, and nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mark's life will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Timberlake United Methodist Church by the Rev. Brad McMullen and Billy Powell. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider Rock Solid Motorcycle Ministries. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
