Carol Anderson McCauley, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Guggenheimer Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late George Ellis "Mike" McCauley Jr. Born on March 23, 1940 in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Adrian Bryant Anderson and the late Mary Gallier Robey. Carol retired from the Lynchburg Foundry Company and was a member of Fairview Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, animals, crafts, and shopping. Carol is survived by her children, Bruce Anderson Layne Jr. and wife, Trina, Diane McCauley and fiancé, James Reeves, Debbie Keatts and husband, Ed, and Sherri Walsh; five grandchildren, Suzanne McCauley, T.J. Layne and wife, Savannah, Stefanie Keatts-Washburn and husband, Nate, Jenni Keatts, and Tommy Walsh Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Kaily, Kaiden, and Kainan Washburn; brother, Floyd Anderson; and special caregiver and cousin, Wendy and Danny Brooks. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Fort Hill Memorial Park, with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Carol's name to the Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, or to the Humane Society of Lynchburg. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the McCauley family (239-0331).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.