William Robert McCartney Sr., 75, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Lynchburg, Born in Waynesboro, on March 27, 1944, Mr. McCartney was the son of the late William N. and Mary Houser McCartney. He was retired as Shipping Coordinator with Buffalo Air Handling and was a long time member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church where he served in numerous capacities including the Board of Trustees and the Food Bank. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching all sports. He especially enjoyed coaching little league football and baseball and playing golf. He is survived by his wife, Judy Saunders McCartney; son, William Robert McCartney Jr. (Angela) of Appomattox; daughter, Kim McCartney Restivo (Mark) of Madison Heights; sisters, Mary Alice Shifflett of Grottoes, and Martha Keyton "Dixie" of Afton; five grandchildren, Brittany Howard (Chris), Anna-Marie McCartney, Aleigha Restivo, Allyson Berg, and Ian Restivo; one great-grandson, Hayden Howard; and special friends and family members, John and Peggy Creasy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Zeh. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Nancy Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Briarwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the church. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 451, Amherst, VA 24521. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
McCartney Sr., William Robert
Service information
Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
401 North Main Street
Amherst, VA 24521
Jan 31
Funeral
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
401 North Main Street
Amherst, VA 24521
