Paul Joseph McCarthy, 82, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of Theresa (Joseph) McCarthy and the beloved father of Mary McCarthy of Lynchburg and Anne McCarthy of Rye, New York. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Joseph McCarthy and Marion Cecelia (Kane) McCarthy and his son-in-law, Scott Wright. In addition to his wife and daughters, he is survived by his grandsons Dylan Patrick Wright of Lynchburg, Samuel McCarthy Askin of Rye, and a very large extended family of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Paul grew up in Somerville, Massachusetts, attending St. Ann's School and Matignon High School. A firm believer in higher education, he earned his Bachelor's Degree at Northeastern University, his Master's Degree at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and his Doctorate of Education at Seton Hall University. Paul loved sports and played basketball and baseball in high school and college. He served in the Naval Reserve as a Corpsman. Paul was an educator first and foremost. He taught in several school systems before becoming a high school guidance counselor. While at ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Paul chaperoned student trips to Portugal and Greece. Those trips sparked a love of travel that lasted a lifetime. From New Hampshire, the family moved to Greece for two years at the American Community School. This was followed by a return to Massachusetts, where he was a counselor at North Quincy High School. Paul retired as Director of Guidance at Nutley High School in New Jersey. Always a guidance counselor at heart, Paul never failed to ask people where they went to school or how they became qualified for their chosen career. A lifelong Red Sox fan, Paul patiently waited 67 years for a World Series win. His "BOSOX" license plates will soon be seen in Chesterfield on his brother-in-law's car. An avid reader, Paul was always concerned about having enough light for reading. Never one to complain, he was always fine, even toward the end of his life when there were days that he clearly was not feeling fine. Paul was outgoing, other centered, kind, and caring. He will be missed. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Lynchburg Daily Bread, 721 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
