Mary Alice McCarthy, age 95, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born July 10,1924 in Lynchburg Virginia. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Ruby Fariss and Wesley Fariss and her bother, Jimmy Fariss. She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Bob McCarthy and her children, Michael (Nancy Meck) Karen (Chris Nufer) and Parke (Patty McCarthy). She is survived by her granddaughter, Annyce Maddox (John) and grandchildren, Gunnar Carson and Zack and two great-great-grandchildren, Micky and Lyla. As a young bride she followed her husband to St Louis while he was away in the war which was a bold move in that time of her life. After the war they returned to Virginia and lived in Lynchburg, Bedford, Danville, Richmond, and Virginia Beach. She and Bob moved to Brandermill Woods in 2011 to be closer to her family. She was an active member of the Timberlake Women's club while in Lynchburg and also volunteered for the eye bank at the Lions Club. Having many jobs and volunteering at church kept her busy most of her life but she found time to have fun. She loved playing bridge, gardening, and cooking.but her most important accomplishment was as a mother and devoted wife to her husband who was the love of her life. She is well known for her adventurous spirit, sense of humor, independent thinking and love of traveling. She would light up a room when she walked in and loved being around people. She was quite a character. A special thanks to Covenant Home care, Brandermill Church and the staff and residents at Brandermill Woods. Also thanks to James River Hospice for their attentive care. In lieu of gifts, please donate to the National federation of the Blind, PO Box 17252, Baltimore, Maryland; the Brandermill Church; or to a charity of your choice. A celebration of her life will be held at Brandermill Woods on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 4:15 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia at a later date.
