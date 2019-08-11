Ormand Leslie McCann, 87, of Phoebe Pond Road, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was the husband of Edith Hall McCann. Born in Appomattox, on March 4, 1932, he was a son of the late Ida Leola Wildfong and James Archer McCann. Ormand was a member of Appomattox Baptist Temple. He proudly served his country during the Korean War. He first served as a member of the United States Navy, and then the United States Air Force. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a stepson, C. Douglas Hall of Charlotte C.H.; stepdaughter, Melody Hall Keeler and husband, Bobby, of Spout Spring; two step grandchildren, Morgan Edmonds and Andrew Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Appomattox Baptist Temple with the Rev. Allen Gregory officiating. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post # 104 and VFW # 9855 combined honor guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
