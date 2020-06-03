Wayne Lee McAlexander, 73, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, May 29, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

