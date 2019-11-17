Mack G. Mays Sr., 74, of Amherst, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Janie Burks Mays for 56 years. Born in Amherst County on March 13, 1945, he was a son of the late Mack Manaway Mays and Nettie Coffey Mays. Mack was a retired Pipeline Mechanic with Amherst County Service Authority with over 30 years of service. He loved people and took pride in his work. He was also a loving husband, a great father to his children and always took good care of his family. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jerry Mays Jr. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Shelia Mays Shoemake and her husband, Greg; three sons, Jerry Mays and his wife, Renee, Harold Mays and his girlfriend, Kathy Lipscomb, and Mack Mays Jr. and his fiancée, Linda Bryant; two brothers, Clyde and Marshall Mays; four sisters, Eunice Stevens, Eva Goin, Rachel Campbell, and Mary Jane Campbell; 11 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Dave Peters and the Rev. Dwayne Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Briarwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.