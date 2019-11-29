Kenneth Elwood Mays, 73, of Amherst County, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence. He was the devoted husband of Fay Allen Mays for 55 years.
Born September 23, 1946 in Lynchburg, he was the son of Loree Bradley Mays and the late Kenneth L. Mays and was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ella Lewis; a grandchild, Carlton Trey Hudson; and a special nephew, Timothy Lewis. Elwood was the retired President of K.E. Mays & Sons, Inc. He was a member of Sardis U.M. Church.
In addition to his wife and mother, Elwood is survived by two sons, Bryan E. Mays and wife, Deborah, and W. Craig Mays and wife, Theresa; one daughter, Karen M. Hudson and husband, Carl, all of Pleasant View; one sister, Rachel M. Fitzgerald and husband, Arnold, of Amherst; two brothers, Samuel L. Mays and wife, Melissa, and J. Jerry Mays and wife, Debbie, both of Pleasant View. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Brooke (Mike), Colby, Kelsey, Justin (Alexandra), Mason, Seth, and Madison; one great-grandchild, Hadleigh Trent; and his loving dog, Woody.
A funeral service to celebrate Elwood’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Roger Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Allwood Cemetery in Allwood.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday prior to the service, beginning at 11:30 a.m., and other times at the residence.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Sardis U.M. Church or the Children’s Miracle Network.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
