Judy Turner Mays, 64, of Amherst, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Guggenheimer. Born June 26, 1954, in Nelson County, she was the daughter of the late William Bryant Turner and the late Doris Foster Turner. Judy was a former Data Processing Clerk for Craddock-Terry Shoe Corporation. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and great- grandmother. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, George J. Turner; and a sister, Carole Terrell. Judy is survived by her daughters, Ginger M. Bennett and her husband, Tony of Amherst, Teresa M. Adams of Amherst and Christy M. Jones and her husband, Jody of Forest; four siblings, Billy Turner and his wife, Luann of Amherst, Janice Hatter of Stuarts Draft, Diane Scott and her husband, Charlie of Lynchburg and Bonnie Anderson of Stuarts Draft; six grandchildren, Charity Nichole Bennett, Tony Randall Bennett Jr., David Adams Jr., Katlyn Adams, Cameron Jones and Parker Jones; two great-grandchildren, Cailyn Butlin and Olivia Bennett; a special friend, Wyatt Lloyd of Amherst; and other loving family members and friends. A private graveside service will be conducted at Meade Cemetery with Pastor Tony Bennett Sr. and Pastor Jeff Worley officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, April 9, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel. The funeral home staff will assist the family in following the 10 person social distancing guidelines at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mission Home, 516 West Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

