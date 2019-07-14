Louis G. Mays Jr. passed away on July 11, 2019, at the age of 87. He was born on February 11, 1932, in Appomattox County, the son of Louis G. Mays Sr. and Lily Rhetta Pendergrass. L.G, as he was known to family and friends, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until 1954 as a mechanic. He was employed as a shipping supervisor at Gould National Batteries for 38 years. After his retirement, he worked for Kroger on Wards Road and Food Lion in Rustburg. L.G. was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. He loved mowing grass and especially taking care of the Mt. Zion Cemetery for many years. He is survived by one son, Danny L. Mays (Kim) of Lynchburg; one daughter, Connie Mays Fariss (Gary) of Charlottesville; a son in-law, David Morrison of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Heather Grunden (Kevin) of Charlottesville, Brandon Fariss (Stephanie) of Cincinnati, Jonathan Cretti (Laura) of Fate, Texas, Justin Cretti of Ohio, Cristi Mays of Evington, Taylor Richardson of Lynchburg, and Phillip Harmsen (Olivia) of Appomattox; and ten great-grandchildren, Julianne Grunden, Asher Grunden, Ehler Grunden, Regan Fariss, Riley Fariss, Rowan Fariss, Hannah Cretti, Max Cretti, Scarlett Scott, and Jase Scott; He is also survived by a brother, David A. Mays of Lynchburg; a sister, Frances M. Bryant of Vera; his loving dog, Jake; as well as many nieces and nephews. L.G. was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Christine Johnson Mays; a daughter, Sandra Mays Morrison; two brothers, William E. Mays and J. Alfred Mays; and two sisters, Gladys M. Duty and Tessie M. Haga. A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church by the Rev. Wayne Wingfield. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service and other times at the home of Danny and Kim Mays. Those wishing to make memorials please consider Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501, or the Alzheimer's Association of Central Western VA, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Robinson Funeral and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
