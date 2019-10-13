Ethel Mays, 92, of Coleman Falls, died on Friday, October 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter, Theresa; her son, Nicholas and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
