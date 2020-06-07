July 28, 1940 - June 6, 2020 Charles R. Mays, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was a retired engineer with over 40 years experience at Areva. Charles was preceded in death by his son, Michael Mays; brother, Fred Mays, and sister, Peggy Mays. Surviving are his wife, Karen Mays; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Joey Skinner; son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Lisa Mays; stepson, Justin Johnson (Helena); grandchildren, Lindsay and Scott Beebe, Joseph and Layney Skinner, Mary Lewis, Kayla Johnson, and R.J. Johnson; one great-grandchild, Greyson Quinn Skinner. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Spring Hill Cemetery. All are welcome to pay their respects at the funeral home on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

