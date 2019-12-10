Charles Eugene "Tommy" Mays, 83, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce Marie Thacker Mays. Born on March 11, 1936 in Amherst County, he was the son of the late Charles Dewey Mays and the late Elizabeth Lawhorn Mays. Tommy retired from Williamson's Body Shop. He was a member of Bethel Church of the Brethren in Arrington. Tommy enjoyed driving his trucks, watching racing, wrestling, and western movies, and working on cars. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Freddie Mays; and a sister, Helen Bowling. Tommy is survived by his children, Donna Mitchell and husband David, Charles "Pete" Mays and wife, Dianne, and Jennifer Wood; six grandchildren, Erica Mays, Brook Burks and husband, Joshua, Joshua Mays and wife, Kelly, Jeremy Mays and wife, Mandy, Adam Clark, and Robert Clark; 11 great-grandchildren, Mason Mays, Chase Freeman, Luke Freeman, Jordan Kiger, Mackenzie Rivera, Kaleb Mays, Lacey Mays, Zack Smith, Bethany Mays, Madison Clark, and Julian Clark; and numerous other family members. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Bethel Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1921 Variety Mills Rd, Arrington, VA 22902 with Pastor Jacob Uthup officiating. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider the financial needs of the family. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Mays family (929-5712).
