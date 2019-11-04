Carl Lambert Mays, 62, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home. Born in Lynchburg on December 14, 1956, Carl was the son of the late Theodore N. and Ruth White Mays. He was retired as a sheet metal worker for Simplimatic Engineering. He enjoyed Hunting and time with his family and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley West Mays; sister, Ruthie Mays York and: and granddaughter, Laura Elaine Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Rita Mays (Garland Smith) of Madison Heights; sister, Teresa Maddox (Don) of Amherst; three grandchildren, Joseph William Smith, Michael Ray Smith, and Candice Renee Smith; two brothers-in-law, Tom West of Charlottesville, and Colby I. York III of Madison Heights; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
