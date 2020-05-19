January 06, 2020 - Monday, May 18, 2020 Rex Aubrey Mayberry, 88, of 70 Northgate Road, Lynch Station, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was married to Evelyn Glass Mayberry for 35 years before her death in 1990. He was born January 6, 1932, in Altavista to the late Mary Arthur Mayberry and Alvin Mayberry. Rex was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a retiree from B&W's Naval Nuclear plant. He is survived by a daughter, Susan Crews and her husband, Michael and their daughter, Michelle Nava and her husband, Angelo and their son, Liam; a son, Samuel Mayberry and his wife, Sheila and their sons, Patrick and Seth; two sisters, Edith Arthur and Linda Pierce; a brother, Steve Mayberry and his wife, Wanda; Sandra Irby, his best friend for 19 years; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Mayberry and his wife, Maranda who survives. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park by the Rev. Dr. Ricky Ewing. For those wishing to view Rex, viewing will be available from 2 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, AltaVista, VA 24517

To plant a tree in memory of Rex Mayberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

