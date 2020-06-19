Elizabeth "Skeets" Mayberry Elizabeth Lee "Skeets" Wallace Mayberry, 79, of Lucy Street, Appomattox, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Bedford Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Liberty Cemetery with Pastor Allen Gregory officiating. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Mayberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

