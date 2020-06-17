Elizabeth "Skeets" Mayberry Elizabeth Lee "Skeets" Wallace Mayberry, 79, of Lucy Street, Appomattox, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Bedford Hospice House. She is survived by a daughter, Stacey Drinkard and husband, Lee of Appomattox; a son, Steven Burnett of Ohio; two grandsons, Derek A. Lawson and Hayden Drinkard; two great-granddaughters, Sally and Ann Lawson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Born June 2, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Allen Wallace and Helen Mae Allen Wallace. She was the last survivor of nine siblings, Wally Neagle, Lois Tyler, Leonard Wallace, Ada Kendall, Mary Taylor, Martha Ford, and Robert "Joey" Wallace, and Mona Ann Dyar. She was a member of Appomattox Baptist Temple. Skeets retired from Swan Cleaners in Columbus, Ohio and worked as a floor girl for Courtland Manufacturing. She was the #1 fan for the Ohio State Buckeyes and loved working in her flowers and fishing. She will be remembered for the many thoughtful ways she showed concern for others, especially sending cards. The family would like to thank her Centra Hospice caregivers, her neighbors, Hugh, Peggy and Mike, and special friends, Polly and Edith for their care and concern for Skeets. A service will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to make memorials please consider Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Mayberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries