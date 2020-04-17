Betty Ann Franklin Mayberry, 81, of Promise Land Road, Appomattox was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Frank Hubert Mayberry. Born in Appomattox County, Va. on December 25, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Elsie Mayberry Franklin and Walker Evant Franklin. Never one to let grass grow under her feet, Betty Ann worked 25 years for the Appomattox Garment Factory, 10 years with Environmental Services at Lynchburg General Hospital, and 13 years in food service for Appomattox County Public Schools. She will be remembered as a selfless, God-fearing woman whom raised her children in a Godly home. She was always concerned more about other's feelings more so than her own. She had great love and affection for everyone. Anyone that met her knew how big her heart was and how bright it showed. She is survived by three children, Dennis Hubert Mayberry and wife, Sheila, Sheri Ann Mayberry, and Rhonda Lynn Mayberry Motley and husband, R. Keith; a grandson, Jared Keith Motley; a brother, Beverley H. Franklin and wife, Vicki all of Appomattox; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Evant and Helen Franklin. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Liberty Cemetery officiated by Pastor Gary Stoots. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
