Tameka Lee'Ann Brown May Tameka Lee'Ann Brown May, 23, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born on July 28, 1996, she was the daughter of David and Rachel Brown. Tameka leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Kyle May and their fur baby, Bruno Alexander May. In addition to her devoted husband, she is survived by two sisters, Jessica Saunders and Geraldine Thornton; and in-laws, Randy and Lori May. Tameka was a devoted aunt to Jason, Sasuke and Nicholas and a loving godmother of Christian, Danny and Journey. She was a beloved niece of numerous aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church of South Lynchburg, 2500 Tazwell Ave, Lynchburg, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is serving the family. 434-846-1337.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.