Marvin B. May, 86, of Lynchburg, died peacefully at Lynchburg General Hospital on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was the loving husband of Fay Lee May for 63 years. Born in Lynchburg on June 2, 1933, he was the only son of the late Joseph Herbert May and Christine Dillon May. His early education began in the Madison Heights School System. Marvin was proud to attend and become a graduate of Fork Union Military Academy. Throughout his life he was an avid horseshoe pitcher, member of the local Chitterling Club, and a long-time employee with T. M. Sweeney Inc., as a building contractor for 25 years. In addition to his wife, he was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He is survived by his sons, David B. (Ramona) May and Kevin J. (Phyllis) May; grandchildren, Joseph (Kari) May, Lauren May, Tyler (Lisa) May and Hunter May; eight great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Norma Jean M. (Wyatt) Stinson, and Bettie M. Sutton. Marvin was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy M. Gear and Carol May; and his great-granddaughter, McKenna Lee May. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg and other times at his residence. A graveside service will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Reverend Terry Wornstaff and the Reverend Ricky Ewing officiating. The family suggests those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider the American Cancer Society. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
