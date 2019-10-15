Robert Franklin Mawyer, 72, of Lynchburg, passed away at his home, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born on November 12, 1946, he was a son to the late Lloyd and Bessie Franklin Mawyer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vanda Mawyer. Robert was retired from Lynchburg Steel where he was a welder and a proud member of the Central Virginia Beagle Club. He is survived by his loving and faithful partner, Elizabeth "Liz" Powell; daughter, Wendy Pribble (Rhonda); sons, Robert "Bobby" Mawyer Jr. and Mark Mawyer (Elizabeth); grandchildren Jacob Pribble, Michael Mawyer, Haley Mawyer, and Kenzley Mawyer. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at Robert's home. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
