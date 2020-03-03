A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at West Lynchburg Baptist Church by the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Putt with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider West Lynchburg Baptist Church Building Campaign, 3031 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com

