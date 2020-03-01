Barbara Campbell Matthews, 89, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was the wife of the late Rowland S. Matthews. Born in Lynchburg, on December 14, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Morta and Gertrude Wilkinson Campbell and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard T. Campbell and R. Earl Campbell and a sister, Dorothy L. Campbell. She was a lifetime active member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church; loved to play bridge and was retired from Consumers Dornin-Adams. She is survived by a daughter, Trudy (John) Neiderer; two grandsons, Andrew (Julie) Neiderer and Jacob (Madi) Neiderer; a sister-in-law, Ann E. Campbell; and two nephews, Daniel (Lynn) Campbell and Terrell Campbell A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at West Lynchburg Baptist Church by the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Putt with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider West Lynchburg Baptist Church Building Campaign, 3031 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
West Lynchburg Baptist Church
3031 Memorial Avenue
Lynchburg, VA 24501
Mar 4
Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
2:00PM
West Lynchburg Baptist Church
3031 Memorial Avenue
Lynchburg, VA 24501
