Robert "Joe" Bernard Mathews of Madison Heights, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 21, 1929, in Stapleton, to the late Charles Wesley Mathews and Effie Moore Mathews. Surviving Joe is his wife, Marilyn of Heartland Nursing Home in Lynchburg. Joe and Marilyn were married for 68 years. COVID-19 kept them from spending their last few months together which was difficult for both of them. Joe is also survived by his sisters, Margaret Hostetter (Mack) of Madison Heights, Frances Webster (Paul) of Madison Heights; and brother, Clyde Mathews (Faye) of Rustburg. Surviving also are his sisters-in-law, Judy Campbell of Amherst, Trudy Beard of Madison Heights, Wilma Lee Reith of Wilmington, N.C., Phyllis Bruce of Forest, and Linda Baber of Waynesboro; and numerous and special nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by sisters, Mable Pillow (Harold), Willie Ann Tetter (Tom), Helen Mathews and Dorothy Mathews; brothers, Harry Mathews (Lucille), Gordon Mathews (Tiny), his twin, Dick Mathews (Becky), Buck Mathews (Lillie) and Dewey Mathews. Joe was a faithful member of Amelon United Methodist Church until Marilyn became ill. He served three years in the United States Army in Anchorage, Alaska, during the Korean War and six years in the reserves. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved deer and turkey hunting and Marilyn used to joke that if anything happened to her, someone would have to "go to the woods" to find him. He was well known throughout Amherst County for his love of hunting. He took great pride in his collection of 82 turkey "beards." When Joe wasn't hunting or fishing, he enjoyed playing golf with friends. Joe was a figurehead at Amherst County High School and the little league fields cheering on the high school teams and a couple generations of family children. Joe retired from the Lynchburg Foundry after 29 years of service and worked 17 more years for the News and Advance before retiring "again" in 2017. After retirement, Joe Marilyn traveled to Texas, Idaho and the Outer Banks. Joe fished in Idaho and Nags Head and scouted out deer, elk and moose in Wyoming. He talked about those trips for years. Much appreciation and gratitude is given for all the care from the many agencies of Centra Health and Meals on wheels from Central Virginia Alliance for Community Service. Sincere thanks to his special neighbor, William, friend, Allen and caring nephew, Richard Lee. Much appreciation to Laurie and Elizabeth who went beyond caregiving to care for Joe. In lieu of flowers, anyone considering a memorial, please consider the Alzheimer's Association. Memorial services will be held at a later date to the COVID-19 restrictions. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
