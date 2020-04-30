James "Pip" Mathews It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of James "Pipe" Mathews. Born to the late Susie Mathews on March 30, 1934, and departing this life at Lynchburg General Hospital on Monday, April 27, 2020. James first married the late Laura Ruth Bowling to whom he is survived by four children Kenneth, Ernestine, Brenda, and Wendy. He later married Debra Barbour-Matthews to whom they also share four surviving children, Bruce, LaTasha(Tim), Lamont(Brandi), and Dekota. He leaves two surviving sisters, Eva Jackson and Mary Eubanks (Leroy). He was proceeded in death by four brothers, Mitchell Spinner(Linda), John Spinner (Patricia), Hubert Spinner and Layton Spinner. He leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, grandkids, and great grandkids. James was a hard worker who enjoyed providing for his family and running his heavy equipment at Boxley Aggregates to which he later retired from after many years of dedicated service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Burial Park on May 1, 2020, with the Rev. Sidney Dove, officiating. Family and friends may view on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.