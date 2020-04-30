James "Pip" Mathews It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of James "Pipe" Mathews. Born to the late Susie Mathews on March 30, 1934, and departing this life at Lynchburg General Hospital on Monday, April 27, 2020. James first married the late Laura Ruth Bowling to whom he is survived by four children Kenneth, Ernestine, Brenda, and Wendy. He later married Debra Barbour-Matthews to whom they also share four surviving children, Bruce, LaTasha(Tim), Lamont(Brandi), and Dekota. He leaves two surviving sisters, Eva Jackson and Mary Eubanks (Leroy). He was proceeded in death by four brothers, Mitchell Spinner(Linda), John Spinner (Patricia), Hubert Spinner and Layton Spinner. He leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, grandkids, and great grandkids. James was a hard worker who enjoyed providing for his family and running his heavy equipment at Boxley Aggregates to which he later retired from after many years of dedicated service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Burial Park on May 1, 2020, with the Rev. Sidney Dove, officiating. Family and friends may view on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of James Mathews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

